City abandons plans to annex

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Mayor Randy Singleton announced Monday that Bridgeport is no longer planning to annex any land.

“The city of Bridgeport will not proceed with the annexation that has been considered through this time,” Singleton said during Monday night’s council meeting. “During this whole process we have listened to you, and we have laid out all of our options. Our staff has worked very hard to present to the council documents that show all sides of the annexation, but at the end of the day today, we think it’s in the best interest of the community to not proceed.”

The city’s annexation plans, which originally included more than 1,300 acres of land along U.S. 380 and Texas 101, had already been scaled back due to protests from landowners. Now the city won’t be annexing any land, including the plots that landowners volunteered for annexation.

A special meeting concerning annexation scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

DISASTER RECOVERY GRANTS

The council also authorized the submission of two grant applications for projects related to 2015 flood damage.

The city is applying for nearly $2 million in total funds from the General Land Office for two separate grant projects – one to build a new fire station outside of the flood plain and one to replace the sewer line that runs along Turkey Creek. Both projects are estimated to cost around $1 million, and the city will agree to match 1 percent of funds per project if awarded the grants. City Manager Jesica McEachern said they’re more likely to be awarded the grant to rebuild the fire station than the one to replace the sewer line.

The preliminary design drawn up by architects for the fire station includes room to house five to six vehicles, an office and a restroom. The city proposed the new location to be on Thompson Street where the old bus barn is currently located.

Councilman Kevin Lopez asked if the city should proceed with building a new volunteer fire station now when they might need to add living quarters for a paid department in the near future.

“The priority is to get the fire department out of the flood plain,” Singleton said. “That’s the immediate need.”

McEachern added that the architect could design the station so that living quarters could be attached later.

