Citizenship workshop this weekend

By Messenger staff | Published August 23, 2017



The city of Bridgeport and Proyecto Immigrante will host a citizenship workshop Saturday in Decatur.

The workshop is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 1305 S. Deer Park Road. It’s free for the first 100 applicants.

Services include completion of N-400 applications and review of applications by immigration attorneys and Department of Justice accredited representatives.

Citizenship provides greater opportunities for higher-paying jobs, opportunities to reunite with family members and the right to vote.

Taller de ciudadanía:

— Sábado 26 de agosto a 9 a.m. en la Iglesia Católica Asunción de la Bendita Virgen María a 1305 S. Deer Park Road, Decatur, Texas

— Gratis para los primeros 100 aplicantes

— Servicios incluidos llenado de la solicitud de ciudadania N-400 y revision de la solicitud por abogados y representantes aprobados por el Departamento de Justicia de EUA.

— Un ciudadano tiene mayores oportunidades de empleo, la posibilidad de reunificarse con sus familiares y derechos adicionales, incluyendo el derecho al voto.