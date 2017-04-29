Citizens grill NISD official on bond

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Rhome citizens questioned the benefit of Northwest ISD’s bond package Tuesday when a representative of the district presented the proposal at a council meeting.

Tim McClure, the district’s architect and planner, outlined the $399 million bond proposal for the council and audience, breaking down how much money would be spent on each school that services Rhome students.

“With those numbers you’re looking at $28 million out of $399,” council member Amanda Johnson said. “Why would the people in this area vote yes if they’re getting such a small percentage of the benefit?”

McClure explained that he couldn’t tell voters how to vote, yes or no, under state law.

“What I would say is that we’re a district as a whole,” he said. “We don’t single out any part of our community, and we have to respond to where growth is.

“There’s no weight being given to one side of the district or the other as far as just making sure we respond to where the houses are being built so we can put the schools in.”

Johnson mentioned the 1,100 home Prairie Point development slated to be built in Rhome. McClure said that Northwest has already met with the developer to discuss putting an elementary school in that community and reminded the audience that the district still owns land in Rhome to build a high school.

“We have every intention to provide those facilities when the growth supports those facilities,” McClure said. “But we can’t build and wait for the kids to come.”

“I fully would anticipate the purchase of an elementary school site as part of this bond package. We have land purchases in there.”

Johnson asked whether Chisholm Trail Middle School was at capacity. McClure said the school is right at capacity, but some of those students will move to the new Adams Middle School.

Council member Leeanne Mackowski said she believed citizens would rather pay taxes to go toward city improvements than the bond, especially if they’re over 65 and no longer have children in school.

“The money that we’re actually giving you for a tax increase we could be using very well to take care of our city,” Mackowski said.

McClure told Mackowski that taxes can’t be pulled from the city and given to the schools. He then explained how the tax rate would be set should the bond pass – Northwest is at its cap for its maintenance and operation tax at $1.04 per $100 valuation, and under the bond the interest and sinking side of the tax would increase from 41 cents per $100 valuation to 45 cents for a total rate of $1.49.

McClure also showed the district’s bond history – $988.7 million in bond packages since 1990.

“That’s a lot of money,” citizen Tommie Eason said.

“It’s a lot of schools and a lot of kids,” McClure responded.

