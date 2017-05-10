Citizens celebrate National Day of Prayer

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017



Two dozen Wise County citizens braved the unusually cool May 4 morning to celebrate the National Day of Prayer on the steps of the Wise County courthouse in Decatur.

Following a 1952 Act of Congress, U.S. presidents have proclaimed a National Day of Prayer “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”

The Wise County Prayer Network, under the guidance of Harlan and Grace Wright, called the local gathering. Prayer subject assignments were made, including government leadership, churches, military, first responders, families, educational structures, the media and business in our nation.

In addition to the Wrights, other prayer leaders were Eric Vann, Connie Swain, Connie Wyatt, Steve Sazama, Chris Dann and D.A. Sharpe.