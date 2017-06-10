Citizen input sought

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017



Wise County partnered with Bridgeport and Decatur EDCs in February to have technology company Design Nine conduct a countywide broadband internet infrastructure study.

The study will ask citizens to fill out surveys about residential and business internet use. You may fill out one or both.

The residential survey is online at wcmess.com/residential, and the business survey is at wcmess.com/business.

Design Nine is working to determine what type of infrastructure is available in Wise County, who owns it and what they plan to do with it in the future. They’ll use that information in conjunction with the survey results to identify the gap between what is available and needed.

County Judge J.D. Clark said the company will put together a blueprint outlining the steps needed to close the gap.

“It doesn’t mean for the county government to close the gap, but it gives us tools, us as a community, to talk to providers,” he told commissioners in February.