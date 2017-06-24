Church provides helping hand to those in need

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

While churches may be best known for taking care of the spiritual health of a community, a country church near Alvord is making sure the bodies and minds are taken care of as well.

At 9:30 on a recent Tuesday morning, the fellowship hall and kitchen at Mount Zion Baptist Church south of Alvord was already abuzz with activity. In the kitchen, meals were being prepared to deliver to shut-ins in the Alvord area.

The day’s menu included chili dogs.

Jeannie Frye, the president of the church’s Women’s Mission Union, said the number of meals prepared vary from week to week, usually between 18 and 25. Twenty-one meals were being prepared that day.

“When we get here around 8, we basically start preparing it, getting it ready,” she explained. “We count out how many plates or dessert plates we need.”

The meals are delivered through the Meals on Wheels program.

Usually it is the men who begin delivering the meals shortly after 10:30, Frye said, to homes in and around Alvord.

But the church does more than just deliver cooked meals. It also provides groceries to several families with children in Alvord schools.

A room near the kitchen lined with shelves stocked with food and a refrigerator serves as the church’s food pantry. During the school year, the church’s food pantry served seven local families. This summer, four families are receiving food.

Frye said she approached the school about 10 years ago with the idea.

“I basically went to the school and asked, ‘Is there a need?’ And of course, immediately they said, ‘Yes,'” she said.

Church members donate all the food for the pantry.

“You look around and say, ‘Wow, look at all we got.’ But by the time you get four families, it’s bare again. So we send out cards to our members and they bring and help supply,” Frye said.

Two years ago, the church also partnered with Alvord schools to provide school supplies for those in need. Frye said letters are sent to the community and other churches asking for donations, but Mount Zion members also donate school supplies, which are stored at the church.

“Each month I’ll put something in the bulletin – I’ll say, ‘We’re needing glue sticks,’ or ‘We don’t need any more crayons,'” she said.

At the beginning of the school year, the church will put together school supply packs in backpacks donated by a local business and give them to students in need.

School supplies are kept at the school year-round in case the need arises during the school year.

“During the year if someone moves in or comes in and they don’t have anything, we make sure that they get it,” Frye said. “If they need a backpack, we will make sure they have one.”

Mount Zion Pastor Michael Feese said the church understands that the mission field isn’t only for distant lands but their own backyard as well.

“I think the church for a long time has understood that the mission right here in Wise County is as important as the mission in Africa,” he said. “It’s not quite as glamorous sometimes to take care of the poor and those in need right here in our own community. … But this church has done a good job taking care of the home front as well as supporting missions around the world.”