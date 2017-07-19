Church, energy company butt heads

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Victory Christian Academy

A Decatur church and an energy company appear to be at an impasse regarding a road on the church’s property.

As of last Thursday, that road is blocked by a barbed wire fence.

The energy company, Texxol, says the fence is there for safety reasons. The church, Victory Family, says it is being done out of spite.

The situation appeared to come to a head last week. With the church planning to begin paving a road this week that connects the church building to the church’s private school, Victory Christian Academy, Texxol representatives expressed concerns about safety, since the road would run beside a tank battery and a wellhead.

During Sunday morning worship services, Associate Pastor Chris Bates told the congregation that a safety inspector had told the church a fence could be built on the side of the road nearest the wellhead, but after that meeting, the barbed wire fence was placed across the road near the wellhead, blocking all traffic.

“They lied about it,” he told the congregation. “They were dishonest about it. It’s really for no reason.”

A few minutes later, Senior Pastor Allen Bates told the church the company had placed the fence across the road “just to spite our church.”

“We’re going to do whatever we can because nobody’s stopping our road,” he said. “It’s our property, it’s our land, it’s our kids, it’s our church and it’s our school, and we’re not letting anybody bully us around. Can I get an ‘a men’ from you?”

As the company’s phone number and email address were shown on a large screen, the pastors encouraged church members to contact the company in an attempt to reclaim the road.

Chris Bates also asked the congregation to pray with him that the Lord would change the company’s mind and remove the obstacle in their path.

On Monday, Chris Bates showed the Messenger around the disputed area. At both ends of the road, earth-moving equipment was already moving dirt, preparing for the paving project to begin. But closer to the well site, a barbed wire fence with “Danger” and “Keep Out” signs posted around the perimeter presented a road block. The well head, painted bright red, could be seen inside the fenced area.

On the south side of the site, a gate was secured with a large chain and padlock.

Chris Bates said the energy company built a small road from Mulberry Street to the well location when it was first put in. The church later widened the road and extended it to the parking lot of the church, creating a road that would allow traffic to flow from one end of the property to the other.

He said the church spent thousands of dollars of its own money to maintain the road, and it has been used heavily the past five to six years, particularly during the school year when parents drive between the church and school when dropping off kids.

He said Texxol had never expressed safety concerns about the road prior to last week.

There is no other place to put a road, he added, pointing to a large grade change just to the east of the site.

Instead, he said hundreds of cars per day will now have to drive on city streets to reach both ends of the property, increasing traffic in the nearby residential neighborhood.

“It seems like a no-brainer. Why would they care if we pave this road? Honestly, I think it’s just a big ego power play,” he said.

But Zac Martin, land manager for Texxol, said the company has repeatedly expressed concerns about the church’s encroachment onto their site because of safety issues. He said a dangerous situation will only be made worse when the road is paved and people will be driving even faster through the well site.

“If a mother is driving a Suburban through there and has a medical emergency or checks an email and hits the well, it’s going to fry a carload of babies,” he said.

Martin said their safety superintendent requires all workers to wear hard hats and fire retardant clothing in the portion of the road that passes by the well head.

There’s also the matter of insurance.

“Our insurance company won’t let them do it,” Martin said. “They will have to add a road to go around that location. There’s room to build it.”

Responding to criticism that the company had been difficult to work with, Martin said it’s actually the other way around. He said he has always had trouble trying to reach church representatives, and he has expressed concerns about other actions the church has taken.

For example, he said he told the church they could not build a baseball field so close to the well site, but he said the church ignored them and built the field anyway, pulling up a tie down and tossing it aside.

“If we need to come in there to work on the well site, we’ll have to tear down the fence on the baseball field and put a new tie down in the outfield,” he said.

Martin also said the church installed a water line extremely close to the wellhead without ever contacting the company.

When he called Allen Bates Friday to complain about someone taking photos with a drone within a foot of his workers’ heads as they were putting up the fence, Martin said he was told it was going to be part of a social media campaign against the company.

The church’s actions, he said, left the company with no choice.

“They have encroached all they can. We cannot allow a public road through our location. Ask any other operator if they would allow it. That is unsafe and outside the standards and practices of any reasonable operator,” he said.