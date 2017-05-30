Christmas is coming: Annual Tour of Homes next weekend

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

Tags: Christmas, Decatur, Rhome, Tour of Homes

As December unfolds, the air is thick with Christmas cheer and the spirit of giving blossoms in spite of the chilly temperatures. To kick off all things merry and bright, the Decatur Woman’s Club will have its annual tour of homes next weekend.

Local homes beautifully decorated for the season will be open to the public 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Stops on this year’s tour include The Granary, owned by Lisa and Gary Caraway at 390 County Road 4411 in Decatur, the home of Mike and Dee Ann Wood at 526 Wildwood in Decatur’s Seven Wires addition and the home of Nia Callan at 145 County Road 2327 in Decatur. Also on the tour are three homes in the Oliver Creek subdivision: Robert and Shannon Smith, 386 Lakeview; Jeff and Tracy Lamar, 430 Lakeview; and Dale and Julie Pierce, 118 Saddleback Road.

The Wise County Art Association will have an art show and refreshments at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity St. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Patti’s Hair Parlor, iOffice or at any of the homes. Proceeds are used by the woman’s club to benefit local organizations.

THE GRANARY

Gary and Lisa Caraway

390 County Road 4411, Decatur

The Granary, a 100-year-old structure on the Caraway family land, was converted into a home earlier this year.

Originally it was a grain barn and animal shelter but has new life as a vacation rental property.

Christmas decor will be simple to highlight the original wood and details in the home. There will be three small trees, garland welcoming guests at the front door and at least one subtle item in each room that whispers Christmas.

Outdoors a horse-drawn combine and farm equipment hint at the property’s past, while three old pickups – a rusty 1951 Ford, a remodeled ’52 Ford, and mid-’50s GMC flatbed grain truck – give a nostalgic nod to the family’s history.

The land has been in the Caraway family since 1878, and multiple generations still live on the property.

To see more photos of The Granary, visit its Facebook page.

MIKE AND DEEANN WOOD

526 Wild Wood Drive, Decatur

Mike and Deeann Wood moved into their 3,600-square-foot home in November 2015.

Built in 1986, the house features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, dining room and a 900-square-foot family room, which the Woods added in 2016. The outdoor patio has a kitchen and overlooks large oak trees on the 2.7-acre property.

Deeann and daughter Camaron Garrett decorated the home for the holidays.

An especially meaningful piece of decor is an old Santa Claus under the Christmas tree. It was always placed under Deeann’s tree when she was a child and holds many holiday memories.

“He’s a little ragged but very special,” she said.

The master bedroom is decorated in red with burlap accents, featuring an antique red truck bringing a tree home for Christmas, while the dining room features white lanterns with gold accents. The kitchen is decorated with various snowmen.

The featured Christmas trees include a “Christmas dress tree” in blue and silver, inspired by Pinterest, and a Texas Rangers tree, a dead giveaway to the Woods’ longtime status as fans.

Deeann said the Christmas tree dress, created by Camaron, is the “showpiece of the home.”

“Done in blue, silver and white the ‘dress’ is beautiful and unique,” Deeann said. “Camaron used a dress mannequin and attached chicken wire to make the ‘skirt’ and added strands of lights. She then took Christmas garland and added to the wire, more lights and then the decorating. She made a necklace using small Christmas ornaments and beads. The finished product is beautiful.”

The home’s outdoor decorations include lights, yard decorations and pathway lighting, as well as a tree on the back patio and Santa Claus trying to climb in the house via the upstairs balcony.

The couple’s antique 1966 Blue Chevy truck will be at the end of the driveway “bringing the tree home” and welcoming visitors.

Although Mike and Deeann’s four children are grown, they and the couple’s nine grandchildren visit frequently.

NIA CALLAN

145 County Road 2327, Decatur

The 5,000-square-foot Billy Brazier home, built in 2005, has been home to Nia Callan and her son, Beau Spears, for two years.

The house features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a formal dining room and an entryway with a spiral staircase.

Robin Stout assisted Nia in decorating the home for Christmas. The celebration centers around a 14-foot real Christmas tree, but several decorations that belonged to her 89-year-old grandmother are also significant to the decor, as well as a trophy saddle that belonged to her late husband, Joe Callan, and a trophy champion saddle that Nia’s dad won steer wrestling in 1978.

Nia and Joe bought the house from longtime Greenwood-area residents Dave and Jeannie Gordon.

“Jeannie designed and made her last home her own. When Joe and I bought it, we added a pool, fence and arena,” she said. “Joe passed away in December 2016, but the love we created still carries on through the house.”

ROBERT AND SHANNON SMITH

386 Lakeview Road, Rhome

Robert and Shannon Smith, along with their daughter Carly, have lived in their custom ranch home for four years.

It was built in 1997 and features four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,270 square feet.

The family’s Christmas decor is traditional with a mix of ornaments acquired through the years, those made by children and some passed down to Robert and Shannon from their own childhoods.

The living room, kitchen and dining area will delight guests, as well as Carly’s bedroom with her choice of decor in purple and pink.

JEFF AND TRACY LAMAR

430 Lakeview Road, Rhome

The Lamars have lived in their ranch style house, built by Country Classic Homes, for 20 years.

Built in 1997, it has 2,400 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and an outdoor entertainment area featuring a kitchen, pool and spa.

Special Christmas decorations include a hand-carved Santa Claus on skis, ornaments made by Tracy’s father and a sleigh tree stand made by Jeff. The family also has an aluminum Christmas tree with a color wheel that once belonged to Tracy’s grandmother.

The front porch will be decorated to welcome guests, and the back porch and entertainment area will be decorated to appeal to “the young and young at heart.”

DALE AND JULIE PIERCE

118 Saddleback Road, Rhome

The home of Dale and Julie Pierce was built in 1998.

The Country Classic Home is a 2,800-square-foot plantation style house with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a formal dining room and large laundry and family room. There is also an outdoor living area with a fireplace and separate “man cave.”

Julie said her Christmas decor is eclectic.

“I have collected things over the past 36 years that I like,” she said. “I love interior design and so I decorate it myself.”