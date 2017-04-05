Chisholm Trail earns statewide designation

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Tags: Chisholm Trail Middle School, Northwest

Northwest ISD’s Chisholm Trail Middle School has been designated a Texas Middle School Association School to Watch for a third consecutive three-year cycle.

The campus first received the honor in 2011. It was re-designated in 2014, and Principal Justin Vercher said he credits the 2017 designation to the school’s consistency in providing a good education for students.

“We’re really proud of our staff and our students,” Vercher said. “There’s a lot that goes into doing our job every day. These teachers motivate their students to be their best.”

Vercher said an association committee visited the school a few weeks ago. The association conducts a thorough analysis of prospective campuses, interviewing parents, teachers and administrators and conducting classroom observations.

“This is an extraordinary place,” he said. “We’ve got so much to highlight, and I’m glad they were able to see that. These kids and teachers have a lot of achievements.”

The Rhome school is among just seven named to the watch list this year and just three that have earned placement three times. Schools on the list are used as models for other campuses.

“The students and staff see that every day,” he said. “We feel like being in Northwest ISD is a privilege and being a School to Watch is something we’re really proud of.”