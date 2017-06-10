Child abuse case dismissed

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Child abuse charges against a Decatur man accused of chaining his sons to furniture were dropped this week.

According to court records filed on Thursday, the Wise County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss four third degree felony counts of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury and two state jail felony counts of unlawful restraint on Brian Eric Paque, 53.

The motion for dismissal stated that Paque was incompetent to stand trial.

“All medical experts conclude in all reasonable medical probability the defendant will never regain competency due to cerebrovascular incidents,” the motion stated.

The motion was granted by the court, and the case has been dismissed.

Wise County District Attorney Greg Lowery said Paque had suffered multiple strokes that made him unable to stand trial.

Paque was arrested in June of 2015 after Decatur police said he admitted he and his wife used a 10-foot metal chain and padlock to chain his two sons to furniture inside their home because they “would not do their homework” and “they eat all the food in the house and play on the computers,” according to the arrest affidavit.

One of the sons was able to escape from the chains one day and went to police, according to the affidavit.

The investigation also revealed that Paque’s wife, Shauna, would hit her sons in the head with a pan and choked one of the boys until he passed out. She was sentenced to five years in prison last year after she pleaded guilty to multiple counts of abuse.