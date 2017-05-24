Chico School Board sets bond schedule

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico School Board

Chico School Board members Monday approved a plan to use the district’s general fund to pay for construction projects approved in the May 2017 bond election.

The district can later use the proceeds from the bond sales to reimburse its account. The $1.8 million bond narrowly passed 100-92 earlier this month after provisional and mail-in ballots were counted.

Superintendent Don Elsom supported the plan as a means of getting started early on several pertinent projects.

“There’s a couple of reasons we may want to move this summer,” Elsom said, “First of all, to get this safety stuff done, and second of all not knowing what’s coming out of the legislature. It looks like there may be some bills that may make the things we’re looking at more expensive.”

Of the bond, $195,000 will be used to cover security upgrades on all campuses and $530,000 is slated for four buses and other vehicles. Elsom said the Texas legislature is currently debating a law requiring three-point seatbelts on all buses built after 2018, which would impact final pricing.

The bond’s tax impact will not exceed 5.25 cents per $100 valuation. The district’s current I&S rate is 21.63 cents, and the bond will bring it up to 26.88 cents.

