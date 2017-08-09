Chico School Board hears values, talks budget

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico School Board

Chico School Board Monday heard a report on the district’s certified values and discussed its proposed revenue, expenditures and tax rate.

According to the Wise County Appraisal District, the district’s total taxable value is $560,991,951, which Superintendent Don Elsom told trustees is higher than preliminary values released earlier this year.

Elsom asked trustees to propose a $0.25116 debt service tax rate to cover the district’s $1.8 million bond package approved by voters in May. The projected tax increase of the bond was 5.25 cents per $100 valuation, but the superintendent added he anticipates settling on a lower rate when the district finalizes bond sales later this month. Elsom said districts are allowed to scale back tax rates once proposed, but can’t raise them. The district’s proposed maintenance and operation rate is $1.04.

Trustees also heard a report on the district’s estimated revenue and proposed expenditures. Elsom said the district is anticipating a $6,541,208 2017-2018 budget and will propose $7,001,274 in expenses. Due to the timing of the district’s bond package payment, Elsom said the figures appear to indicate a deficit budget, but that isn’t the case. More information on the bond’s schedule was covered in the May 24 edition.

Trustees also approved a 2 percent raise for salaried employees and a 3 percent raise for hourly employees.

In other business, the board: