Chico School Board hears DOI report

Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico School Board

Chico School Board members Monday night heard a report from their District of Innovation committee, citing specific concerns and interests school faculty members have expressed regarding the designation.

Districts with the designation are granted flexibility from certain state requirements, including semester start dates, student/teacher ratios and certifying individuals to teach specific courses.

Chico Elementary School Principal Karen Decker said she felt stretching that ratio past the state-required 22:1 was a step in the wrong direction.

“I don’t think that’s innovative,” Decker said.

Superintendent Don Elsom agreed. Elsom said the district could already apply for ratio waivers in the case of a teacher leaving in the middle of a semester, but he was interested in the flexibility to set semester start dates and the possibility of certifying instructors for specific classes.

In other business, the board approved using the elementary school for early and regular voting in the May 6 election. Early voting will be held in room 140, and regular voting will take place in the library.

Trustees also heard a security audit report from federal programs director Maury Martin, who listed security cameras at the elementary school, lighting in the high school parking lot and remote door unlocks for all campuses among his concerns. Elsom said several of the items were tied to the bond issue called by the board earlier this month.

School board members heard a report on the district’s partnership with energy-saving firm Ideal Impact. Elsom said the firm has reported it’s saved the district $2,700.