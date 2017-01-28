Chico School Board funds energy-reduction plan

By David Talley | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Chico School Board last Monday approved a budget amendment to pay for the district’s contract with an energy-saving firm.

The district will pay $130,796 from its fund balance to Ideal Impact in exchange for assistance in reducing between 31 and 38 percent of the district’s energy bill annually, translating to roughly $45,000 to $55,000 each year for the next 10 years. The company has advertised its services as no-risk. Ideal Impact has previously worked with Honey Grove, Cumby and Itasca ISDs.

The board approved the contract at its previous meeting.

Board members also passed a resolution to seek designation as a District of Innovation. The designation would allow the district flexibility from a number of public school rules, including semester start dates and rules regarding teacher certification. Superintendent Don Elsom said it’s adjusting the start date in order to line up the high school’s dual credit courses with Weatherford College Wise County that motivated him to bring the resolution before the board.

He said the district may also consider the provision allowing it to hire non-certified teachers for specific classes.

