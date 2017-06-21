Chico School Board approves security upgrades

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico School Board

Chico ISD trustees Monday approved purchasing and installing security cameras and access controls for district buildings through funding obtained in the district’s bond package.

Security stipulations were included in the $1.8 million bond package approved by voters last month.

Trustees also renewed the district’s agreement with Decatur ISD for food service. Chico partners with Decatur, Bridgeport and Alvord as part of the cooperative program. Other cooperatives approved include the TASB Energy Cooperative, the TASB Fuel Pool program, the Region 10 ESC Child Nutrition Multi-Region Purchasing Cooperative and the Prospering Pals Cooperative.

In other business, the board accepted the resignations of two teachers and hired two others.