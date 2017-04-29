Chico School Board approves DOI plan

By David Talley | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Chico School Board Monday approved a district of innovation plan, finishing several months of work to give the school flexibility from certain state guidelines.

Superintendent Don Elsom previously said he pursued the designation to give the district flexibility to set semester start dates and the possibility of certifying instructors for specific classes.

The board voted 7-0.

In other business, the board: