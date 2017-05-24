Chico Public Library seeks interns for national program

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017

A pair of Wise County high school students will have the opportunity to travel the country through paid internships at the Chico Public Library this summer.

There are two slots in the 10-week program open to incoming juniors and seniors living in Wise County, and those selected will travel to Washington D.C. and Chicago while also working locally alongside Library Director Michelle Slonaker.

“We’re super excited about it,” Slonaker said. “This is a good opportunity for some kids to come in and work in the library and get some experience, not only with just library services, but also with experiences that can help them with the real world, going out into the job market and learning things that could help them prepare for college.”

The library has hosted interns before, she said, taking on three last year to help with administrative and marketing duties at the library. Interns this summer will get many of those same experiences, but as part of a summer-long, connected learning project. Interns will have the opportunity to present their projects at a conference in Chicago this fall.

“We’ll create a project within the library based off of something that they’re interested in, so we can show how working in the library is not just checking out books,” she said. “Working in the library involves project planning. It involves marketing. It involves business, especially with us being a nonprofit.”

The intern experience will open June 15-18 with a trip to Washington, D.C., for a welcome session and master class in librarianship. All travel arrangements for both trips are funded through the internship.

Interested students can apply at Chico Public Library or online at chicopubliclibraryinc.com. All applications must be submitted to the library no later than 5 p.m. Monday, May 29. For more information, contact Slonaker at 940-644-2330.

The internship is made possible through Chico Public Library’s participation in the Public Library Association Inclusive Internship Initiative, which is funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.