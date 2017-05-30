Chico Public Library closed following break-in

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico Public Library

The Chico Public Library is temporarily closed following the second burglary in less than a month.

Sheriff Lane Akin said the most recent incident occurred during the Thanksgiving holiday, sometime between Wednesday night and Saturday morning.

“There was forced entry through the new back door,” he said.

The door, damaged in the first burglary at the end of October, was replaced just days before the second break-in.

Akin said a small safe was stolen in the most recent incident, but he declined to detail losses since it’s still under investigation.

“We’re in the process of collecting information from the neighborhood, and we’ve collected evidence that we hope leads us to the burglar or burglars,” he said.

Library Director Michelle Slonaker said the door is currently boarded up, and the library can’t open until it’s repaired, which will likely be next week.

“It’s discouraging,” she said. “If you’re going to break in somewhere, why the library?”

She said the first break-in resulted in a loss of about $3,500 in stolen goods and damages.

“We’re here for everybody,” she said. “We try to be an inviting place for people to come in and access the internet and have educational programs.

“It’s that social connection, and it’s been broken.”

The library is a nonprofit organization, and Slonaker said, “when something happens, we have to take from somewhere to take care of it,” affecting the library’s ability to provide resources, programs and materials to library users.

Slonaker said citizens can help by making a purchase at the library’s book sale Dec. 8-9 in the book room at Chico City Hall. The sale will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, and baked goods will also be available.

Monetary donations can be mailed to Chico Public Library, P.O. Box 707, Chico, TX 76431 or deposited in the Chico Public Library Fund at First State Bank in Chico or the library’s building fund at Community Bank in Bridgeport.