Chico ISD hires Sewell to lead middle school

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Chico ISD trustees this week named Monte Sewell principal of Chico Middle School.

“He’s got a reputation as a good person and a leader,” said Chico Superintendent Don Elsom. “We felt he would be a great fit for our school district. He’s focused on expanding opportunities for our students, which is our goal.”

Sewell was previously an assistant principal and coach at Bowie ISD.

Karen Woodruff led the campus through the 2016-2017 school year as dean of students. Woodruff replaced Principal Randy Brawner who moved to the high school after then-Principal Randy Cobb resigned in July 2016 to take a role in Azle ISD.

The district is still looking for an instructional technologist.