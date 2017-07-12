Chico ISD adds 2 positions

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico School Board

Chico School Board Thursday created two new positions and approved several bids.

Board members supported creating an instructional technologist position and an academic services coordinator position. Neither job was filled as of press time Tuesday.

Trustees also approved bids for one, full-size SUV, two crossover SUVs and four new buses, financed by the passage of the district’s bond package in May.

The board also approved a bid for security cameras at all district campuses, the ag barn and the field house and another bid for flooring in the main office, conference room and elementary principal’s office.

Board members also accepted two resignations.

According to the district website, CISD has openings for an art teacher and middle school principal. The district has been without a middle school principal since June 2016 when High School Principal Randy Cobb resigned and then-Middle School Principal Randy Brawner moved to fill the post. Karen Woodruff served as dean of students at the campus last year.