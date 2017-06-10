Chico City Council to begin budget workshops

By David Talley | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico City Council

Chico City Council members agreed to start holding monthly workshops to begin discussions on the city’s 2017-2018 budget at their meeting Tuesday.

The council had multiple talks about its budget, taxes and fees last fall, with city officials split over how to handle expected shortfalls. Public Works Director Eddie Cowley requested the workshops and garnered support from the council and Mayor Colleen Self.

The workshops will be held on the third Tuesday of every month. They will not take the place of the council’s regular meetings, which are held on the first Tuesday of each month.

County Judge J.D. Clark swore in newly elected council members Gary Fatheree, Rick Bowling and Leah Clark and Self as mayor.

In other business, the council: