Chico City Council tables talks on filling seat

Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico City Council

Chico City Council Tuesday tabled talks on filling a council seat that’s been vacant since November.

The council has been down one member since Maryalin Bridges resigned more than two months ago. Bridges won the at-large seat in the May 2016 election.

The council also agreed to allow the Wise County Sheriff’s Office to use city hall to host the U.S. Police Canine Association dog certification class, which will take place near the end of March and beginning of April.

Mayor Karen Garrison also commended the fire department for its work battling the grass fire that burned 920 acres near Crafton in December.

The council also: