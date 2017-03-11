Chico City Council swears in another Clark

Chico City Council members Tuesday swore in Leah Clark to fill the at-large seat left open by Maryalin Bridges in November.
City Secretary Pamela Mills said council members voted to appoint Clark at last month’s meeting, and she’ll serve the remainder of Bridges’ term, which ends in May. Mills said Clark filed Feb. 17 to run for the seat in the May election. She is unopposed.
She is the wife of County Judge J.D. Clark, who served as Chico mayor from 2009 until he was elected county judge in 2014.
In other business, the council:
- voted down adding an additional holiday for city employees;
- tabled talks on adopting an ordinance revising the water, sewer, residential garbage service and new water deposit schedule of fees; and
- heard a presentation from Chico ISD Superintendent Don Elsom on the upcoming bond issue on the May ballot.