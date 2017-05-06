Chico City Council requests bids on storm siren pole

By David Talley | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico City Council

Chico City Council members Tuesday discussed replacing the city’s damaged storm siren pole, opting to accept more bids before making a decision.

Mayor Karen Garrison was absent from the meeting. Public Works Director Eddie Cowley strongly recommended the council approve its sole bid that night due to the pole’s rapidly deteriorating condition.

“OK,” Cowley said. “I’ll get you more bids. But if the pole falls over and lands on the Masonic Building and knocks the roof down and it’s $25,000 to $30,000, don’t say I didn’t tell you.”

Cowley’s bid came from a company used by Bridgeport, Runaway Bay and several other nearby cities.

Councilman Jimmy Counts pointed out those cities likely got other bids as well.

Council member Gary Fatheree moved to table the discussion until Cowley had solicited more bids. Counts gave it a second.

