Chico City Council inks agreement with Meals on Wheels

Chico City Council members last week approved the city’s contract with the Wise County Committee on Aging, clearing the way for Meals on Wheels to use the city’s community city kitchen to prepare food.
Council members also voted to keep water well permit fees at $2,000 after citizen David Riddles presented an argument for lowering the fees.
Council member Gary Fatheree made the motion to keep the fees, and council member Rick Bowling gave it a second.
In other business, the council:
- held on to its ordinance for door-to-door sales in city limits. City Secretary Pamela Mills said salespeople would need to submit information and fill out several forms at city hall before being allowed to sell items. The forms include a background check.
- rescheduled the council’s August meeting for the 22nd at 7 p.m. and set a budget workshop for Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.
- took no action on a letter of resignation from the city’s animal control officer after discussing the matter in closed session.