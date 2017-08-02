Chico City Council inks agreement with Meals on Wheels

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Chico City Council members last week approved the city’s contract with the Wise County Committee on Aging, clearing the way for Meals on Wheels to use the city’s community city kitchen to prepare food.

Council members also voted to keep water well permit fees at $2,000 after citizen David Riddles presented an argument for lowering the fees.

Council member Gary Fatheree made the motion to keep the fees, and council member Rick Bowling gave it a second.

In other business, the council: