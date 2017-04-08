Chico City Council approves aggressive business incentive

By David Talley | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

A new storefront will soon open in downtown Chico.

Chico City Council members Tuesday approved the Economic Development Corp. awarding a grant to The Trophy Shop.

County Judge J.D. Clark spoke on behalf of the EDC, who voted last week to offer the business a low-cost lease on a city-owned, downtown building to encourage growth on the city square.

The proposal gives The Trophy Shop a five-year lease on the building at 113 West Decatur St. for $1 per year. The shop would own the building at the end of the lease.

“That’s our incentive and we acknowledge it’s an aggressive incentive, but we think we need to be aggressive to get people on the square, versus going other places,” Clark said. “While the lease amount is obviously minimal to be an attractive incentive, the city of Chico will reap other financial benefits through other obligations by The Trophy Shop.”

Clark said the business would be immediately responsible for its tax obligations, entering the property back on the tax roll. He said the business would also likely collect more in sales tax revenue due to a more accessible location.

The business would also be responsible for its insurance, which the city currently pays for the unoccupied building. Store owners will cover all maintenance, and all structural changes are subject to approval by the city council.

“Even though the city is a landlord, we would serve as a largely invisible landlord,” Clark said.

He added that if the city’s specific requirements aren’t met, or the shop relocates, the contract is void.

Councilwoman Colleen Self made the motion to approve the contract.

The council also voted to table talks on rate change proposals by West Wise Special Utilities District and Waste Connections. They also tabled an ordinance revising the fee schedule for water, sewer, residential garbage and new water deposit.

