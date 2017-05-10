Chico bond election too close to call

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Tags: Chico, Election

The fate of Chico ISD’s $1.8 million bond election remains unclear as of press time Tuesday.

The measure hinges on remaining provisional ballots, which number enough to disrupt the bond’s 97-92 preliminary victory after Saturday’s general election. Provisional ballots are used to record votes when the voter’s eligibility isn’t clear due to identification issues or the voter’s name doesn’t appear on electoral rolls.

“They have up to six days to confirm their location and identity,” Chico Superintendent Don Elsom said. “The ballot board will have to come back together and meet and take the information they get from the county and decide if they’re able to count those provisionals or not.”

The district will know the final tally no later than Monday. After that, school board members will hold a public meeting to canvass the vote.

Elsom confirmed the district also received several mail-in ballots, and he reiterated a point made when the bond was initially called in February. If ultimately passed, the district will only issue or sell bonds if Texas legislators are unable to reach a suitable funding agreement for public schools. Preliminary budgets showed Chico drew $1,739,296 in state aid for the 2016-2017 school year, but the state’s ASATR funding program, of which Chico receives a piece, is set to expire in September. Legislators are currently in Austin debating the future of school funding, and Elsom said the district will have a better picture of what to expect after the session ends May 29.

“We’re not sure yet as to what’s going to happen with that,” Elsom said. “In the motion to call the bond election, the board stated that if the state funds us at a reasonable level, we will not impact taxpayers with this. We’ll be waiting until that point in time to decide whether or not we’re going to issue and sell these bonds.

“I want to thank everyone for coming out and voting on the bond issue. I’m very thankful for all the support we got.”