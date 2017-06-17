Chase suspect could be in Wise

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

The Montague County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Wise County resident who fled from officers attempting to make a traffic stop Tuesday.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said they are looking for Clayton Harwell, 32, of Greenwood.

Thomas said deputies were searching for a suspect in an unrelated case Tuesday afternoon when the officer noticed a speeding vehicle on Picket Run Road south of Bowie around 4 p.m. As it passed the officer, the driver concealed his face.

“The deputy assumed it was our guy from up here,” Thomas said. “He fled at a high rate of speed, and my deputy couldn’t keep up in the dust from the road.”

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers also responded to the area and located Harwell, who once again tried to flee from officers.

After troopers deployed a spike strip to the two left tires, Harwell stopped, but when troopers attempted to make a felony stop, Harwell ran on foot into the woods. He was last seen near Jim Harry Loop near Sunset.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety Office in Wise County also sent officers to assist with the search, but Harwell could not be located.

“About 1 a.m., we got a report that he was in Bowie trying to get a ride back to Wise County,” Thomas said, but he could not be located.

Thomas said Harwell has a felony warrant out of Wise County.

According to jail records, Harwell is 5-foot-11-inches and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen with a beard and wearing shorts and carrying a green shirt.

Anyone who sees Harwell should call either the Wise County or Montague County sheriff’s office.