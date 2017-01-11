Chamber plans variety of events

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The Wise County Chamber of Commerce held its first luncheon Monday and has planned other events aimed at building stronger ties between area businesses and communities.

The first coffee networking event is 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Boyd Community Center. Guest speaker is Dr. Keitha Story-Stephenson, who will take the floor briefly, before 45 minutes of networking opportunities.

“A lot of times the luncheons include a speaker, and there’s a full agenda to run through,” Chamber President Deborah Mann said. “There’s not a lot of time for businesses to network with each other. When its over, people are darting out the door to get back to work.”

She hopes the morning coffee events will be informal, allowing local business people to more easily chat and get to know each other.

The February coffee event is 8 to 9 a.m. on the 22nd at the Decatur Visitors Center. The events are open to anyone.

The next luncheon is noon Monday, Feb. 6, at Boyd Community Center. Cost of the meal is $10, entry for door prizes is an additional $5.

The group’s first board meeting is March 20 at Paradise City Hall, and a mayors roundtable is March 23.

The chamber will also join the Bridgeport and Decatur Chambers of Commerce at Wise County Legislative Days Feb. 20-21 in Austin. During the event, members will have the opportunity to meet with State Rep. Phil King and Sen. Craig Estes.