Celebrating the Chisholm Trail

By Messenger staff | Published August 23, 2017

Tags: Chisholm Trail Days

Wise County’s western heritage will be celebrated this weekend at an annual event — Chisholm Trail Days. This year’s festivities mark the 150th anniversary of the trail and its historical significance.

The Hendershot Equipment Co. Chisholm Trail Days Rodeo is Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. nightly at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8. Kids age 12 and under are free.

Friday night there will be a dance following the rodeo featuring The Honkateers. Admission is free with a rodeo ticket, but tables can be reserved by calling 940-399-9558.

Saturday’s festivities will have visitors experiencing the cowboy way in downtown Decatur.

Decatur Community Market is transforming into the Old West Market Day, featuring a free photo booth, hayride and prizes to the best dressed cowboy and cowgirl. Regular vendors will also be open.

The market is at 306 West Main Street. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon.

The Chisholm Trail Youth Art Exhibit is open 1 to 3 p.m. at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 South Trinity Street. (See story on page 7.)

The action heats up with the Lone Star Legacy Gunfighters and their Wild West Shoot Out at 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 on the southwest corner of the courthouse square. There will also be a snow cone stand, barrel train, jump house and roller roping, all of which starts at 4.

Saturday’s downtown events are capped off with a parade at 5:30 p.m. If you’d like to enter the parade, call 940-399-9558. Line-up begins at 4:30 on the visitor side of Eagle Stadium.

Following a parade, there will be a hamburger supper at 6:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, and the second performance of the rodeo will round out the weekend.