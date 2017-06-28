Celebrate safely

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Tags: Fourth of July

On a weekend when many Wise County residents will be celebrating Independence Day, many of Wise County’s law enforcement officers are encouraging heightened awareness and safety.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said his department will have extra deputies out on the road and patrolling Wise County Park by land and water.

“We’ll have some deputies out on the water practicing boat patrol security and safety measures amongst the boating public,” Akin said. “It’s just to let them know that we’re there for their safety.”

Akin said deputies have in the past dealt with drunk or disorderly people at the park who have encroached on another camper’s space and warned against ingesting too much alcohol, which can lead to physical disputes.

“Of course, our major concern is, aside from fireworks, alcohol and the abuse of alcohol. It really fuels a lot of the difficulties we see,” Akin said. “We also want to make sure parents are watching their children in and around the water and watching their children as they handle fireworks, maybe for the first time.

“If we have parental guidance that’s free of alcohol, I suspect we’ll have very few, if any, serious incidents.”

Part of a safe Independence Day weekend is safely shooting fireworks.

Wise County Fire Marshal Investigator Jeff Doughty said fireworks aren’t allowed at the park, or any public place or roadway, including the Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands. Fireworks are allowed on private property, however some cities may restrict their use within city limits.

Doughty also pointed out the county’s current burn ban renewed by commissioners in June. If the National Weather Service decides a day’s fire threat prevents safe burning, Doughty said fireworks won’t be permitted either.

If they do have the chance to put on their own fireworks show, Doughty said Wise County residents should make sure they’ve got plenty of room and available water. Fireworks cause an average of nearly 18,500 unintentional fires each year.

Doughty also warned that sparklers cause many of the injuries medics see each year, accounting for more than 25 percent of emergency room fireworks injuries. Sparklers burn at 1,200 degrees, which is hotter than the temperature at which glass melts.

Akin encouraged residents to not shoot their own fireworks and instead watch one of the county’s professional fireworks shows. For information on those events, see page 2.

“My recommendation would be that folks take time to enjoy the public fireworks displays rather than trying to have their own display,” he said.