Career fair planned at WCWC

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

A career information session geared toward those who lost their jobs in the oil and gas downturn will take place at Weatherford College Wise County (WCWC) next week.

WCWC, Workforce Solutions and Bridgeport City Councilman Kevin Lopez are holding the event, which runs 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

WCWC will give a presentation on the trade programs the school offers and take attendees on a tour of the Wise County campus. Trade programs to be featured include welding, dental assistant, medical assistant, pharmacy tech, certified nurse’s aide and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Workforce Solutions will discuss grant funding and other financial aid for trade classes available to those made unemployed by the downsizing of the oil and gas industry.

“We can help people get back to work if they’ve lost their jobs,” Lopez said. “We’re trying to diversify the economy, but that takes a long time. In the meantime, we can get people jobs.”