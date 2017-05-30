CARE Fall Festival begins today

The Center for Animal Research and Education (CARE) in Bridgeport will hold its Seventh Annual Fall Festival Nov. 4-5 and 11-12.
Event times are 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
The center will offer a tour, featuring the big cats, lemurs, llamas and coati.
Festivities include pumpkins, pinatas and treats for the animals; and games, prizes, refreshments and learning stations for the guests.
Admission is a suggested donation of $25. Tickets are available online only at carerescuetexas.com.
All ages are welcome.
CARE is located at 245 County Road 3422 in Bridgeport. The facility offers long-term care for exotic animals including mountain lions, African lions, tigers, leopards and bobcats.