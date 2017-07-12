Car flips into fence

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Tags: Decatur

A Wise County woman suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when she lost control of her SUV in a turn south of Decatur and her vehicle rolled into a fence.

The wreck happened just after 9:30 a.m. on County Road 4372.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chesley Womack said Abilene Ortiz of Boyd was speeding when she lost control of her southbound Chevrolet SUV in a curve and overcorrected. The vehicle rolled at least twice before striking a fence, sustaining moderate damage and a broken windshield.

Bystanders corroborated the events of the accident.

Ortiz was treated at the scene.