Car crashes, narrowly missing 2 pedestrians

Saturday, April 29, 2017

*Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story was published with a photo in the Wednesday, April 26, issue of the Wise County Messenger, before full details were available.

Two Wise County residents were injured in the crash on Farm Road 51 south of Decatur Monday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in front of Cobb Rental.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Sgt. Lonny Haschel said a white Chevy Camaro driven by David Fisk, 49, of Decatur was southbound on FM 51 when he attempted to pass another vehicle.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appears Fisk overcorrected and lost control, running off the roadway.

Steve Hardin, the shop foreman at Cobb Rental, was standing in front of the building near the roadway when he said he heard the screeching.

“That’s when I looked up, and he hit the culvert right there, and he went to barrel-rolling. He was airborne,” Hardin said.

The car was headed right for him and Amanda Tyler, 37, of Paradise, who was looking at a vehicle for sale near the roadway. He didn’t think they had enough time to get out of the car’s path, but he tried to push her out of the way while he attempted to run to safety as well.

Luckily, the Camaro struck a parked pickup instead as it came to rest just a few feet from where Hardin was standing a second or two earlier.

“If it hadn’t hit that pickup, it would have killed me and her both,” Hardin said. “That’s what I thought. I’m not going to make it. I don’t have enough time.”

Tyler was injured, however, when she was apparently struck by debris flying off of the car. Hardin was not injured.

Fisk and Tyler were both taken to Wise Health System in Decatur with serious injuries.

Haschel said the crash is still under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.