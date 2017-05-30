NEWS HEADLINES

Candidates line up to get on ballot

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017
The filing period for the 2018 election opened Saturday, and several local Republicans have already filed the paperwork to be on the March 6 primary ballot.

The filing period remains open until 6 p.m. Dec. 11.

Wise County Republican Party Chair Allen Williamson said as of Tuesday morning, the following candidates had filed (Incumbents are noted with an asterisk.):

  • County judge – J.D. Clark*
  • Precinct 2 county commissioner – Kevin Burns*, Johnny Wall
  • Precinct 4 county commissioner – Gaylord Kennedy*
  • County treasurer – Katherine Canova Hudson*
  • County clerk – Sherry Coursey Lemon*
  • District clerk – Brenda Starnes Rowe*
  • Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace – Jan Morrow*
  • Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace – Kim Redman
  • Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace – Todd Bailey, Kent C. “Bucky” Manoushagian
  • Precinct 3 constable (remainder of unexpired term) – Charles B. Applewhite

State Rep. Phil King and Sen. Craig Estes have both filed for re-election with the state Republican Party.

Wise County Democratic Party Chair Janet Amos did not return a call by press time Tuesday.


