Candidates line up to get on ballot

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Tags: Election

The filing period for the 2018 election opened Saturday, and several local Republicans have already filed the paperwork to be on the March 6 primary ballot.

The filing period remains open until 6 p.m. Dec. 11.

Wise County Republican Party Chair Allen Williamson said as of Tuesday morning, the following candidates had filed (Incumbents are noted with an asterisk.):

County judge – J.D. Clark*

Precinct 2 county commissioner – Kevin Burns*, Johnny Wall

Precinct 4 county commissioner – Gaylord Kennedy*

County treasurer – Katherine Canova Hudson*

County clerk – Sherry Coursey Lemon*

District clerk – Brenda Starnes Rowe*

Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace – Jan Morrow*

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace – Kim Redman

Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace – Todd Bailey, Kent C. “Bucky” Manoushagian

Precinct 3 constable (remainder of unexpired term) – Charles B. Applewhite

State Rep. Phil King and Sen. Craig Estes have both filed for re-election with the state Republican Party.

Wise County Democratic Party Chair Janet Amos did not return a call by press time Tuesday.