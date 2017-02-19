Candidates file for local races

Wise County will have multiple contested races in the May 6 election.
In Decatur, Rex Hoskins, Misti Davie and Glen Harrison filed for the school board Place 4 seat.
Three are vying to replace Chico Mayor Karen Garrison, including Euell Gale Rackley, Roger Alan Mead and current council member Colleen Self.
Five individuals have filed for Boyd School Board Place 3, left open by Trustee Jana Tate.
Former Rhome councilman Charles Pennington has filed unopposed for city council Place 1, while former councilwoman Jo Ann Wilson will square off against Colton Lorance for Place 3.
Three area school boards have voted to place bond issues on the ballot, including $399 million on the table at Northwest ISD, $13.6 million at Alvord ISD and $1.8 million at Chico ISD.
The following places are on this year’s ballot. Also listed are the people currently in those positions and those who have filed to run.
CITY OF ALVORD
- Mayor: Roy King
- Place 1: Troy Gregg
- Place 2: Cody Swinford
Michael Lane Clark has filed for place 2. Gregg has filed for place 1.
ALVORD SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 6: David Warren
- Place 7: Charlie Matthews
Warren and Matthews have filed for re-election.
CITY OF AURORA
- Mayor: Terry Solomon
- Ward I: Bill McCurdy
- Ward II: Rick Boland
- Ward III: Rick Smith
All incumbents have filed for re-election. Janet Derting has filed for mayor.
CITY OF BOYD
- Mayor: Rodney Holmes
- Place 2: Tim Hammonds
- Place 4: Mark Culpepper
All incumbents have filed.
BOYD SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 1: Rebecca Parr
- Place 2: Jake Tackett
- Place 3: Jana Tate
Parr and Tackett have filed for re-election. Ken Murray, Krista Barber, Amber Wilson, Toby Miller and Kyle Erwin have filed for place 3. Martin D. Cain has filed for place 1.
CITY OF BRIDGEPORT
- Place 3: Jimmy Meyers
- Place 4: Bobby Brazier
- Place 5: Billy Fred Walker
All incumbents have filed for re-election.
BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 6: Scott Hiler
- Place 7: Marci Schnitker
Hiler has filed for re-election. Jessie DeLuna and Linda Duck filed for Place 7.
CITY OF CHICO
- Mayor: Karen Garrison
- Three at-large seats: One is vacant. Two are held by Gary Fatheree and Colleen Self.
Euell Gale Rackley, Roger Alan Mead and Colleen Self have filed to run for mayor. Rickey Dean Bowling has filed for an at-large seat. Fatheree has filed for re-election.
CHICO SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 6: G.A. Buckner
- Place 7: Doug Bowyer
Both incumbents have filed.
DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 3: Jim Lamirand
- Place 4: Jeff Alling
Jennifer Wren has filed for Place 3. Misti Davie, Glen Harrison and Rex Hoskins have filed for Place 4.
CITY OF DECATUR
- Place 2: Susan Cocanougher
- Place 4: Margaret Doubrava
- Place 6: Randy Parker
Cocanougher and Doubrava filed for re-election. Parker has filed to run for Place 6.
CITY OF LAKE BRIDGEPORT
- Three at-large seats held by Paul Graff, Ray Rogers and Manley Gregory.
Gregory has filed for re-election.
CITY OF NEW FAIRVIEW
- Mayor: Joe Max Wilson
- Two at-large seats: Louis Moran, Curtis Kent
All incumbents have filed for re-election.
CITY OF NEWARK
- Mayor: Gary Van Wagner
- Place 4: Mark Wondolowski
- Place 5: Eric Fleischer
All incumbents have filed.
NORTHWEST SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 5: Devonna Holland
- Place 6: Lillian Rauch
- Place 7: Mel Fuller
Rauch and Fuller have filed for re-election. Jennifer Zazula has filed for place 5. Carissa Barrett has filed for place 6.
CITY OF RHOME
- Place 1: Ronnie Moore
- Place 2: Amanda Johnson
- Place 3: Tim Robison
Amanda Johnson and Patricia Mitchell filed for Place 2. Charles Pennington filed for Place 1. Colton Lorance and Jo Ann Wilson have filed for Place 3.
CITY OF RUNAWAY BAY
- Three at-large seats: Dan Ticer, Jerry St. John and Berry White
White, Ticer, St. John and Deborah Lewis have filed.
The Slidell and Paradise school boards and the Paradise City Council hold their elections in the fall.