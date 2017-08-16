Candidate stumps on the square

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Standing in a restaurant on the Decatur square, U.S. District 16 Rep. Beto O’Rourke spoke to a crowd of eager voters last Friday.

The El Paso congressman announced his candidacy in March to challenge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 election and stopped by Sweetwater Cafe and Bakery as part of a 34-day campaign road trip during his congressional recess.

Like several other Democratic candidates who have visited the county in recent months, O’Rourke slammed his incumbent opponent for not visiting with constituents.

“I don’t know the last time Ted Cruz had a town hall in Decatur,” O’Rourke said.

Cruz held town hall meetings in North Texas last month, visiting McKinney, where the Texas Tribune reports the senator was berated by constituents for his efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

O’Rourke also touched on health care, first bringing up bipartisanship as the means to get things done and assuring listeners he was willing to work across the aisle to find a better solution than the troubled American Health Care Act.

The representative famously drove from San Antonio to Washington, D.C., with Republican colleague Will Hurd of Helotes in March after flights back to the capital were canceled due to snow. The two live streamed their trip on Facebook, later signing onto each other’s legislation.

“Yes, I’m a Democrat,” O’Rourke said. “But I’m an American first and also a Texan.”

Rather than spending time working across the aisle, O’Rourke said Cruz spent his recent time in office running for president.

As a senator, O’Rourke said he could better act as a check on President Donald Trump’s agenda and appointments. The Senate deadlocked in February over approving political activist Betsy Devos as secretary of education. Vice President Mike Pence issued the tie-breaking vote. O’Rourke said he was opposed to the confirmation, especially in light of Devos’ recent budget proposal, which would deeply cut funding for public schools in favor of private school choice legislation.

The representative also brought up the importance of improving rural broadband and including it as part of infrastructure projects. The Trump administration has pushed infrastructure objectives recently, and O’Rourke said that could be an opportunity to work across the aisle.

O’Rourke sits on the House Committees on Armed Services and Veteran’s Affairs and said he’s proud to have recently worked to better health care for veterans in his district.

“Recently, we’ve been able to shorten the wait for mental health care for veterans in El Paso, and that’s something I’d love to get to work on for the rest of the state,” he said.