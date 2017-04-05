Cancer survivors to be honored

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Tags: Relay for Life

Cancer survivors and their caregivers are invited to attend the Relay for Life Survivor Dinner this Thursday.

From 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Decatur, 1200 Preskitt Road, cancer survivors will be honored with a free dinner. There will also be a silent auction, door prizes and bingo.

For questions or to donate to the silent auction, call Michelle Richards, 940-627-0929 or Waynette Rodgers , 940-958-6647.

Relay for Life is also hosting a contest between Decatur and Bridgeport police departments and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office to raise money for the main event. Whichever department raises the least money, the head of that department will have to wear a tutu during Relay.

To donate, contact Decatur Police Department, 940-627-1500, Bridgeport Police Department, 940-683-3430 or the sheriff’s office, 940-627-5971.

Relay for Life is Friday, April 28.