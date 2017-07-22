Canadians claim washer record

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, July 22, 2017

Tags: Reunion

Wise County’s reign as the home of the largest washer tournament in the world is coming to an end.

Last weekend, the Tide Fest washer tournament in East Hants, Nova Scotia had 626 participants. Though it’s still unofficial, the tournament will beat the record set by the Decatur Chamber of Commerce’s 2014 Put Yo Money Where Yo Mouth Is tournament with its 483 participants.

Kody Blois, one of the Tide Fest tournament organizers, said that playing washers is a popular pastime in Nova Scotia. The festival organizers thought it would be fairly easy to get a lot of the community involved. Their goal was 500 participants.

“Especially in the maritime province, it seems like everyone has played with a cold drink in their backyard, which is probably similar to Texas,” Blois said. “It’s really accessible.”

Tide Fest posted a video on their website that called out the Wise County tournament, while encouraging East Hants to participate in breaking the record.

“We gotta poke fun at Texas, stir the pot, kind of push it,” Blois said.

Now that they’ve beaten the record – pending approval from Guinness, of course – Blois said East Hants would like to reach out to Wise County and start a friendly rivalry. Should the Decatur Chamber of Commerce try to retake their record, Blois said they might even fly a few teams down to participate.

“The people in Texas are great,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of overlap between friendliness in Texas and our maritime hospitality.”

This year’s Put Yo Money Where Yo Mouth Is tournament at Reunion is at 7 Tuesday. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.