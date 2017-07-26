Cabin fever: Reunion campers get creative with outdoor decor

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017

“This ain’t no yard sale, so get!”

The message is scrawled in red spray paint across a door, which is leaning against a tree, but it’s hard to tell otherwise with random items scattered in front of the cabin at the back of Joe Wheeler Park. There’s a car seat with a Styrofoam cooler with the brand name Yeti scribbled on it and just behind it, a pair of underwear hang with beer cans and a sign: “Hillbilly Dream Catcher.”

On the cabin’s porch are the Hillbilly 10 Commandments to round out this perfect “Redneck Resort.”

“We had more fun laughing while putting it together,” said Jodi Hardcastle. “We did the 10 commandments, taking from Pinterest and playing around. There’s three sisters, and we all came up with responses.”

Their tribute to Southern ingenuity won Best Overall during the cabin contest that kicked off the Wise County Old Settlers Reunion. Winners were announced Monday night in five categories, ranging from best decorated to best name.

The contest is one of Reunion’s longtime traditions with judges making the rounds through the grounds to see what the week’s dwellers dream up. The contest is held shortly after the camper’s meeting.

This year, 20 different family cabins bid for honors from among the village’s 139 total sites.

“They get serious about it,” said Misty Hudson, the executive director of the Decatur Chamber of Commerce and member of the Reunion Committee.

The Reunion Committee selects different judges each year for the contest. At one time, the previous year’s winners served as judges.

This year, the four judges split up into two teams and took off in opposite directions Sunday night to see all the cabins.

Denae Schertz and Mackenzi Beard were two of the judges with the difficult task of picking out the top honors.

Their first stop took them to the Trachtas’ cabin, “Reunion at Bernie’s” – a take on the 1989 movie “Weekend at Bernie’s.”

“Who doesn’t love ‘Weekend at Bernie’s?'” said Gay Trachta, whose husband Wayne got the honor of dressing as the deceased title character.

The tour moved along past Andrew Rottner’s Mardi Gras theme that had garnered the award for Best Decorated multiple times. This year that honor went to the Porter’s Margaritaville.

There were several cabins that used the island theme as inspiration with multiple cabins being named “Margaritaville.”

Alexia Steele said their take on Margaritaville, which included a photo booth and a homemade palm tree decoration was put together with items around the houses of the three families sharing it.

Family played a large part in many of the themes and decorations. The Wilson family’s cabin included pictures from several decades with multiple generations represented. They also worked in several old event posters.

The motto of the week also hung in the cabin.

“Build a bridge and get over it,” said Julie Haney. “That embodies Reunion week.”

At the McDaniels’ camp, Mickey Mouse ears hung all around the cabin. The easily identifiable ears didn’t just show an affinity for the lovable Disney character as Joanne McDaniels explained.

“My little brother (Josh Reynolds) fosters babies. Their names are on the ears,” McDaniels said. “All the ones that come through, we always try to incorporate them.”

One of the final camps of the tour is the Wren’s Nest. The family this year did a play on “Friday Night Lights” with the title “Reunion Night Lights,” covering the cabin in white lights. Stan Shults pointed out their banner featured a three-person silhouette, a representation of the cover photo of the famed book about Odessa Permian’s 1988 football season.

After visiting the 20 cabins, the judges had to go through their notes and make their selections.

“It’s hard to judge. They are all so unique,” Schertz said.

Beard added: “Everyone did a good job. It’s hard work to come up with something new.”

On the sultry, muggy night, the two judges suggested a future category.

“They need an award for the most fans,” Beard said.

Hardcastle and her fellow campers at the “Redneck Resort” could probably come up with an entertaining way to comply.

2017 CABIN WINNERS

The 2017 Old Settlers Reunion cabin winners were announced Monday evening.

Twenty of the 139 cabins entered this year’s contest with awards handed out in five categories.

Kim Hamm’s Redneck Resort won the Best Overall cabin with its display of Southern ingenuity.

The Trachta family earned the Most Unusual for Reunion at Bernies, a play on “Weekend at Bernies.”

The Porters took the Best Decorated award for their take on Margaritaville.

The Best Name honor went to the Chapman’s The Good, The Bad, The Ugly.

The Wrens won the Best Lights with Reunion Night Lights, a take on “Friday Night Lights” that included several strands of Christmas lights.