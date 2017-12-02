Buyers outnumber homes, prices soar

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017



Christie Rhine is getting used to 12-hour days in trying to find houses for clients.

“It’s definitely been my best year yet,” the Decatur real estate agent said Thursday. “It usually hits a little lull after school starts, but not this year. I had five closings last week. The only problem is I have more buyers than homes to show them.”

With a low inventory of homes on the market, sales prices continue to soar in Wise County, up 9.4 percent in October from the year before. The median price hit $197,000 – a $17,000 increase in 12 months.

There were 86 closings in October – a 17.8 percent increase from the 73 in the same month in 2016.

“Wise County is a very strong market and is going to continue to grow,” said Wilson Roberts, president of the Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors.

Roberts said the inventory in the county is about half of what is normal, creating the spike in prices.

“It’s supply and demand. It’s shocking for people that have lived in Wise County for a long time,” Roberts said. “The fastest growth in the Metroplex is in the north, and Wise County is on the western edge of that.”

Of properties sold in 2017, 33.3 percent were between $100,000 and $199,999. Another 21.4 percent were between $200,000 and $299,999.

Rhine said any homes under $250,000 are going off the market in just a matter of days. Many of her clients are from the Metroplex, looking to move out of the city.

“I’m also getting a lot of out-of-state buyers,” she said, pointing out that home prices in North Texas are still well below real estate in other parts of the country.

“I’m hoping after the holidays more people are wanting to sell.”