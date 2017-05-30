Burns runs for re-election

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, November 18, 2017

Tags: Election

Precinct 2 County Commissioner Kevin Burns announced this week he will run for a fifth term in 2018.

The longtime elected official has not only represented his Wise County constituents at the local level, but also in the state and national arenas.

Just this week he was named chair-elect of the Texas Conference of Urban Counties, a group that represents 85 percent of the state’s population and is a sounding board for legislative priorities. Wise County doesn’t have the population to qualify for membership in Urban Counties, but Burns said the county was invited to join the group in 2005 at the invitation of Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, who was a county commissioner at the time.

“We qualify to be part of the organization because of our proximity to the Metroplex,” he said.

One task of Urban Counties is to evaluate the fiscal note associated with proposed bills and determine how that will affect county budgets. They then lobby the legislature accordingly.

“Even if we’re not successful in killing bills that are detrimental to us, it gives us a much earlier knowledge of what’s coming down and helps in the budgeting process to know prior to it passing; we already have a heads up and can budget for it,” he said. “It gets us a foot in the door that we wouldn’t otherwise normally have.”

The group has a quarterly membership luncheon where they set legislative priority and policy, but they meet more often during legislative sessions. Another benefit of the organization is access to software designed specifically for county government. Although Wise doesn’t use it at this time, Burns said it’s being considered, and it could be a potential cost savings for the county.

When Burns first joined Urban Counties, he was a general member of the group, was appointed to the policy committee and then was education chair on the board of directors before being named treasurer. He’s now chair-elect and will serve in that capacity for two years before becoming chair of the group. “This is huge for Wise County,” Burns said. “No one is any more surprised than me. I wasn’t expecting a county our size to be pegged to lead the group.

“I’m honored.”

On the national level, Burns has served as chair of the National Watershed Coalition, a position that stemmed from his involvement with the local Water Control Improvement District.

“The WCID first asked me to attend their board meetings and the National Association of Conservation meetings as their guest for a number of years to train me or make me aware of soil and water conservation issues that affect Wise County. As I attended those, there was an opporunity to join the National Watershed Coalition, which is primarily a group created so that other soil and water conservation districts, commissioners courts and other watershed sponsors can pool best practices to determine what works best for their area.”

As past chair of the group, Burns is part of a core legislative group that visits Washington, D.C., and lobbies for conservation funds. In fact, last summer he testified before the U.S. House Ag Subcommittee and relayed the story of Wise County’s 108 small watershed dams, how the county got involved in the program and why it’s important.

Burns said it was the most intimidating thing he’d ever done, but his testimony was well-received.

Although he appreciates the opportunity to be an advocate for Wise County on the state and national level, he said he truly prefers his work at home.

“I’d rather be in the sunshine,” he said. “It’s much more pleasant than Austin or D.C.”

Burns said he wants to remain commissioner of Precinct 2 to see through unfinished road projects, as well as larger service projects such as the county’s broadband infrastructure plan.

Throughout his tenure, he has managed to seal coat 95 percent of the roads in Precinct 2 and reduced the miles of gravel road in his precinct from 260 when he was first elected to only 10 today.

If re-elected, he looks forward to continuing to have a voice in the development of the county and ensuring it’s done in a way that does not create a burden on the current citizens, but also meets the needs of residents moving in.

Although he’s working on a full plate of issues from Wise to Washington, Burns said he “really can’t think of anything else he’d rather do.”

He will run as a Republican in the March 6 primary election.