Burn ban renewed

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

Tags: Commissioners

Commissioners Monday renewed the county’s burn ban as presented by Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard.

The ban will last another 90 days.

The county will use the National Weather Service’s red flag day system to determine fire risk. The NWS will decide whether the fire risk for the day is extreme, elevated, critical or red flag.

Beard said there will likely be burn days during the ban, but anyone who wishes to burn outdoors must call the Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971 to receive permission and ensure the NWS has lifted the burn ban for that day.

A violation of the court order prohibiting outdoor burning is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $500.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index monitor, which measures amount of ground moisture on a range from 0 (fully saturated) to 800 (complete moisture depletion), shows an average of 267 in the county. The best portions are at 122 and worst at 390.