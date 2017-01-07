Burglary suspect pleads guilty

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

Tags: Crime, New Fairview

One of six Fort Worth-area residents arrested in connection with a couple of “smash and grab” style burglaries near New Fairview in October has pleaded guilty.

Henry Jeremiah Salzido, 21, of White Settlement pleaded guilty in 271st District Court in Decatur Dec. 22 to engaging in organized criminal activity and received six years deferred adjudication with restitution “to be determined,” according to court documents.

He must also serve 240 hours of community service, complete a theft intervention class and pay $311 in court costs.

Salzido was indicted Dec. 15 on two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity for two burglaries that happened during the early morning hours Oct. 12 at nearly the same time at both the Dollar General store on Farm Road 407 and the Oliver Creek Store a few miles away on Farm Road 2264.

The events that eventually led to six arrests began when a deputy was checking on an accident on FM 407 around the same time as the burglaries were reported.

The vehicle’s driver was arrested for drug possession, and investigators later determined the man, Jacob Clark Van Winkle, 22, of Fort Worth was one of two getaway drivers involved with the burglaries.

Surveillance video from both stores showed two people wearing masks and latex gloves using crowbars to break into the store and attempt to steal a safe. In both cases, the burglars were unable to steal the safe and instead stole cigarettes.

Sara Jaye Gilliam, 20, of Fort Worth was identified as the second getaway driver and was arrested Oct. 13.

The four people who entered the businesses were identified as Sean Michael Collett, 25, of Fort Worth (arrested Oct. 13) and Henry Jeremiah Salzido, 21, Marcus Alexander Salzido, 24, and Daniel Manual Rivas, 18, all of White Settlement (all arrested Oct. 18).

The other five suspects arrested in the case were also indicted Dec. 15 for engaging in organized criminal activity. Their criminal cases are still pending.

In addition to the Wise County charge, jail records indicate Henry Salzido is also facing a burglary of a vehicle charge out of Tarrant County.