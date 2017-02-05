Building demolished to start new construction

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Tags: Decatur

The former home of National Roper Supply (NRS) and David’s Western Store on Farm Road 51 South in Decatur was torn down this week to make way for Discount Tire.

Decatur EDC Director Thom Lambert said Friday it appeared the demolition and cleanup could be complete by the end of the weekend.

“They’ll have to take it down to the dirt, raise the elevation some and then they’ll hit it rolling,” he said. “They already have their building permit pulled.”

Lambert didn’t have a scheduled opening date, but he expects the project to move quickly.

“They have a standard building and use a certain range of contractors, so they know exactly what to do,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see it open in the summer.”

Lambert said the Decatur store will look like the Discount Tire at Five Points Crossing in Haslet.

“They’ll be a good corporate citizen,” Lambert said.

He estimated the store would have 10 to 12 employees, but added the corporation hasn’t committed to anything, and “we haven’t committed money or incentives to them.”

NRS moved from the site to its new location just outside town off U.S. 81/287 in November 2015.