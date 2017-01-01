Build it, and they will come: Home builds booming in South Wise

By Racey Burden | Published Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

Tags: Aurora, Boyd, Bridgeport, Chico, Decatur, New Fairview, Rhome, South Wise, Wise County

Rhome and Boyd have seen more residential home growth than Decatur and Bridgeport so far this year.

South Wise towns are keeping on track — or going beyond — the biggest cities in Wise County when it comes to new homes being built. Rhome saw 10 new homes built this year, including three mobile homes. The city of Boyd issued eight new residential permits. Rhome also recently approved a zoning change for an 1,100-home development to be built over the next 10 years.

Two new single-family homes were built in Newark, another south Wise city. Paradise, in southwest Wise, issued four permits for new single-family homes.

The cities of Aurora and New Fairview did not respond to requests for residential permit information.

Meanwhile, Bridgeport saw four new residential builds, one of which was a duplex. While Decatur issued 10 building permits from January to the beginning of August, only two were for new homes. The remaining eight permits were for add-ons, remodels, or auxiliary buildings. Chico, in north Wise, has issued only one new residential permit in 2017.

The higher number of permits issued in South Wise matches the growth the county is seeing. Wise County engineer Chad Davis said the county has around 4,500 homes in the platting stage, and 2,200 of those are in a large development in the northern tip of Fort Worth’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, which reaches into Wise County. Platting does not equal new buildings, however, as many developers plat a lot but don’t build right away. The county uses plats to determine where homes will be built.

And although the towns of Decatur and Bridgeport aren’t seeing many new homes built this year, there is a large subdivision of around 90 homes planned between the towns.

Davis said between 15 and 20 developments are in the platting stage within the county this year, outside of any city limits.

“There’s a lot of growth going on between Cottondale and Springtown [in the southwest],” Davis said, “and a lot in the southeast, in New Fairview, Rhome.”