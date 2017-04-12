Budget cuts could close women’s prison

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Statewide budget cuts could lead to the closing of four correctional units, including the Bridgeport Pre-Parole Transfer Facility.

State agencies, including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), have been asked by the state to cut 4 percent of their budgets compared to the previous fiscal year to make up for lost oil and gas revenue. Preliminary budgets from both houses of the legislature would necessitate unit closures.

In addition to the Bridgeport Pre-Parole Transfer (PPT) Facility, Dick Ware Transfer Facility in Colorado City, Bartlett State Jail in Bartlett and the West Texas Intermediate Sanction Facility in Brownfield have been named as potential sites for closure under the proposed budget for the next two years. The Ware unit is the only state-operated facility on the list. Bridgeport PPT is privately operated by Management and Training Corporation (MTC).

TDCJ’s contracts with private companies that operate the facilities will end Aug. 31, at which point, if the state budget allocations to TDCJ are finalized as they stand now, the prisoners from the closed facilities will be transferred to other units.

Bridgeport PPT currently houses 162 female inmates.

“We could close one or more facilities without endangering public safety,” TDCJ spokesman Jason Clark said.

A statement from TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said the closures should not cause the agency to exceed its system-wide operational capacity based on incarcerated population projections for the next five years.

Clark said if Bridgeport PPT closes, TDCJ will work with MTC to see if any of the unit’s employees could be recruited or hired by TDCJ.

Funding decisions won’t be final until the House and Senate reconcile their budgets by conference committee, at which point Gov. Greg Abbott must approve the final budget.