Brush fire torches trailer remains

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Tags: Newark

A brush fire spread to the remains of an abandoned trailer home on County Road 4856 near Newark Monday afternoon.

Firefighters from Newark, Boyd and Rhome responded and extinguished the blaze that was called in shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard said the property owner had previously razed the trailer to its floor and supporting beams.

“He’d been burning some brush and things and the leaves under the remaining floor caught fire,” Beard said.

The blaze was quickly contained.