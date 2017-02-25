Broken pole leads to widespread outage

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Friday’s work day started off in the dark for many in Decatur.

A power outage struck the town around 7:40 a.m., affecting about 5,000 Oncor customers, according to Oncor Area Manger Sabrina Easley.

The cause of the outage was damage to a transmission line. Easley said it appears someone doing excavation work near the corner of Preskitt and Deer Park roads struck the leg of a large H-frame power pole, and that caused damage to two more structures.

The outage affected nearly all of Decatur.

In addition to the Oncor customers, between 300 and 400 Wise Electric Co-op customers lost power. Chris Walsh, operations manager with Wise Electric, said when the transmission line came down, it fell on a Wise Electric line. Around noon Friday, he said they were in a holding pattern, because they had to wait until Oncor could make its repairs and remove their lines before the Wise Electric lines could power back up.

The lack of electricity temporarily took out the stoplights along Farm Road 51 South. With the Decatur Swap Meet opening to the public for its three-day event about the time the power went out, the extra traffic in town led to backups and delays in the area.

Preskitt and Deer Park roads were also closed near the intersection for the ongoing repairs.

Easley said power was restored to about half of those Oncor customers affected by the outage around 8:20 a.m., and power was restored to the majority of the Oncor customers by 8:40.

Throughout the afternoon, repairs were still being made to the power poles. About 134 Oncor customers in the Rhome area and all of the affected Wise Electric customers were still without power. Power was restored to all customers around 5 p.m.